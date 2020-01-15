Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice
Whether you make them on the stovetop or in the slow cooker, Red Beans and Rice is a classic, Louisiana Creole dish. If you don't have hours to wait for the beans to tenderize, try making this recipe using the Instant Pot, the latest kitchen convenience appliance to take the world by storm. Soaking the beans is the traditional first step to making red beans. With the multicooker, however, you simply rinse the beans and go. To give the soup a creamier consistency, remove a cup of the beans once they are tender, mash them with a potato masher or back of a large spoon, then stir back into the pot. A skillet of hot cornbread (with or without sugar is strictly up to you!) is the perfect accompaniment to a pot of red beans. To complete this authentic New Orleans menu, top off the meal and serve a sweet bread pudding for dessert along with a cup of strong coffee.