Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Whether you make them on the stovetop or in the slow cooker, Red Beans and Rice is a classic, Louisiana Creole dish. If you don't have hours to wait for the beans to tenderize, try making this recipe using the Instant Pot, the latest kitchen convenience appliance to take the world by storm. Soaking the beans is the traditional first step to making red beans. With the multicooker, however, you simply rinse the beans and go. To give the soup a creamier consistency, remove a cup of the beans once they are tender, mash them with a potato masher or back of a large spoon, then stir back into the pot. A skillet of hot cornbread (with or without sugar is strictly up to you!) is the perfect accompaniment to a pot of red beans. To complete this authentic New Orleans menu, top off the meal and serve a sweet bread pudding for dessert along with a cup of strong coffee.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1/2 cup rice, 1 cup red beans mixture)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Select HIGH temperature setting, add oil to cooker, and allow to preheat until oil is shimmering, 5 to 6 minutes. Add ham hock, and cook, turning often, until browned lightly on all sides, about 6 minutes. Add garlic, onion, bell pepper, celery, jalapeños, Cajun seasoning, and paprika;  stir to combine. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add beans, thyme, bay leaves, chicken broth, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt; stir to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Press CANCEL on multicooker. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 75 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Meanwhile (about 40 minutes before ready to serve), combine water, rice, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan over high. Bring mixture to a boil; cover with lid, and reduce heat to low. Cook 15 minutes, without removing the lid. Remove from heat, and let stand, covered, 20 minutes, undisturbed.

  • When multicooker has finished, carefully turn steam release handle on multicooker to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 3 to 4 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker, and stir. Remove ham hock, and let stand until cool enough to handle. Remove and discard thyme and bay leaves. Remove all meat from ham hock, discarding bone and fat; chop meat. Add meat to bean mixture, and stir to combine. Serve immediately with rice, and top servings with scallions. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/24/2021