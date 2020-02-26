This rich, rustic rabbit stew tastes straight out of a French bistro, but it's surprisingly easy to prepare thanks to our favorite modern appliance: the Instant Pot. Our Test Kitchen professionals were amazed by this recipe, and said that it was the most tender rabbit they had ever tasted, and that it was so easy to prepare. Spring vegetables and herbs including leeks, peas, carrots, thyme, and tarragon add freshness and color to this dish, while sherry and crème fraiche add richness. The rabbit can be served on the bone on top of the stew for an elegant presentation, or the meat can be shredded and stirred back into the stew for easier eating. If rabbit is not available at your local butcher shop, you can order it from specialty foods company D'Artagnan or substitute bone-in skin-on chicken thighs. Perfect for a dinner party or special meal, Instant Pot Rabbit Stew needs nothing more than a bottle of crisp white wine and some crusty bread to mop up the delicious sauce.