Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Here’s an adorable dessert that will leave zero leftovers, so go ahead and make sure you have enough ingredients to make an encore tomorrow. If this is your first go at making cheesecake in your Instant Pot, there is one key step that you won’t want to neglect: using a foil sling to place the cheesecake in the cooker and to help remove it when done. You’ll also need a bit of patience when it comes time to let the pressure release naturally, which will take 15 to 20 minutes. This process has a similar effect as opening the oven door to gradually help the temperature come down, allowing the cheesecake to set without overcooking. Let it cool completely on a wire rack before chilling in the fridge for at least 8 hours or up to 12 hours. Vanilla-flavored whipped cream and a little sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice bring it all together