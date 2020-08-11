Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake

Here’s an adorable dessert that will leave zero leftovers, so go ahead and make sure you have enough ingredients to make an encore tomorrow. If this is your first go at making cheesecake in your Instant Pot, there is one key step that you won’t want to neglect: using a foil sling to place the cheesecake in the cooker and to help remove it when done. You’ll also need a bit of patience when it comes time to let the pressure release naturally, which will take 15 to 20 minutes. This process has a similar effect as opening the oven door to gradually help the temperature come down, allowing the cheesecake to set without overcooking. Let it cool completely on a wire rack before chilling in the fridge for at least 8 hours or up to 12 hours. Vanilla-flavored whipped cream and a little sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice bring it all together

Ingredients

Directions

  • Wrap bottom and sides of a 7-inch springform pan tightly with aluminum foil. (This will prevent any moisture getting into cheesecake.) Lightly grease with cooking spray. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, salt, and 2 tablespoons of the brown sugar in a small bowl until combined. Press mixture firmly into bottom and 1 inch up sides of prepared pan. Place pan in freezer until ready to use.

  • Beat cream cheese with a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add granulated sugar and remaining 1/3 cup brown sugar, and beat on medium speed until thoroughly combined, about 1 minute. With mixer running on low speed, add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until incorporated after each addition. Add pumpkin, flour, pumpkin pie spice, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the vanilla, and beat on medium speed until combined, about 30 seconds. Spoon mixture into prepared crust.

  • Cut a piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil about 2 feet long; fold lengthwise twice to make a sling for pan to sit on. Place pan in middle of sling. Pour 2 cups water in the bottom of a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.)  Place steam rack in cooker. Carefully lower cheesecake onto rack using the aluminum foil sling. Fold ends of foil sling as needed so that it fits inside the cooker but does not touch top of cheesecake. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 35 minutes. (It will take 15 to 20 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • When cooking is finished, let the pressure release naturally (float valve will drop). (This will take 15 to 20 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Using foil sling as handles, carefully remove cheesecake from cooker, and place on a wire rack. Remove sling and aluminum foil from around pan. If needed, blot off any moisture on top of cheesecake using a paper towel. (Cheesecake will have a slight jiggle in center.) Let cheesecake stand on wire rack until cooled completely, about 1 hour.

  • Cover cheesecake with plastic wrap, and chill at least 8 hours or up to 12 hours. Run a small paring knife or offset spatula around edges of cheesecake to loosen; remove sides of pan.

  • Beat heavy cream with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until foamy, about 30 seconds; gradually add powdered sugar and remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, and beat until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove cheesecake from pan, and place on a serving platter. Dollop whipped cream over top of cheesecake, and garnish with a light sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

