It couldn't be any easier to get tender, fall-apart pork than with an Instant Pot. You can pile up a plate of pulled pork so juicy that no one will believe it hasn't been cooking all day. That's especially true when you combine it with just the right seasonings, like we have in our Pulled Pork Chili. It's a bowl of saucy, spicy pork with baked beans and slaw that no one will suspect only cooked for two hours. The pork might not be smoked, but the smokiness comes through from the recipe's chipotle chili powder and smoked paprika. The addition of slaw in this chili is a must, too. It adds some acid to brighten up the richness of the pork and sweet sauce. If you can't find a boneless pork shoulder, you can either have your butcher debone a bone-in one for you, or you can cut up pork shoulder steaks into 1-inch chunks. Although the Instant Pot makes this recipe simple and quick, it can be replicated in your slow cooker. Just place it on low for 6 to 8 hours instead. If you have anything left over, it works well as a nacho topper or taco filling, too. Just be sure to slightly drain to avoid soggy tortillas or chips.