Instant Pot Potato Salad

Potato salad is a classic Southern side dish that transcends occasion, from backyard cookouts to church potlucks to holiday brunch. Now imagine having your favorite potato salad recipe filled with all the goodies like crunchy celery, tangy dill, a mustardy kick, tender potatoes, and (not to forget) a hearty scoop of mayonnaise and ready to serve in just half an hour. Cooking the potatoes, chopping the veggies, and wrapping it up in a serving bowl—all of it. Sound like a picnic dream? That's how this recipe is different from the rest. Using your trusty Instant Pot, potatoes are fully cooked and eggs are "boiled" (together at the same time!) in less than 10 minutes. Simply combine all the makings for a perfect Southern potato salad and you're set. Crunchy celery and cornichons offset the epic creaminess from mayonnaise and potatoes, giving the balance and texture needed to make everyone come back for more.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour water into a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Place potato cubes in a steamer basket, and place inside cooker. Place eggs on top of potatoes. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 3 minutes. (It will take 15 to 20 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 1 to 2 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Remove potatoes and eggs from cooker. Gently transfer eggs to a bowl filled with ice water. Let potatoes and eggs stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes.

  • While potatoes and eggs cook, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, salt, celery seeds, and pepper in a large bowl. Place in refrigerator until ready to use.

  • Add warm potatoes to mayonnaise mixture in bowl; toss gently to coat. Stir in chopped celery, cornichons, chives, and dill. Peel cooled eggs, and chop; gently stir into potato mixture. Serve warm or at room temperature.

