Instant Pot Peach Cobbler
If there are three words that definitively describe summer in the South, it is fresh peach cobbler.
Whether you are hosting an impromptu backyard barbecue or the annual family reunion, you know that a peach cobbler must be on the menu. While preparing your menu. you may be tight on oven space (every good cookout requires a dish of baked beans and a squash casserole). That doesn't mean you have to skip dessert. You can still create everyone's favorite summer treat by making peach cobbler in your Instant Pot. Not to worry, though–cutting corners on time does not mean you are sacrificing flavor. This Instant Pot Peach Cobbler is loaded with all the sweet goodness you would expect from a homemade peach cobbler. The fresh peaches cook up soft, not mushy and, with a quick broil, the sugar-sprinkled fluffy biscuit topping is nice and crisp. Top with whipped cream or ice cream, and enjoy a fabulous summer dessert.