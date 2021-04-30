Instant Pot Peach Cobbler

Rating: Unrated

If there are three words that definitively describe summer in the South, it is fresh peach cobbler.

Gallery

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Whether you are hosting an impromptu backyard barbecue or the annual family reunion, you know that a peach cobbler must be on the menu. While preparing your menu. you may be tight on oven space (every good cookout requires a dish of baked beans and a squash casserole). That doesn't mean you have to skip dessert. You can still create everyone's favorite summer treat by making peach cobbler in your Instant Pot. Not to worry, though–cutting corners on time does not mean you are sacrificing flavor. This Instant Pot Peach Cobbler is loaded with all the sweet goodness you would expect from a homemade peach cobbler. The fresh peaches cook up soft, not mushy and, with a quick broil, the sugar-sprinkled fluffy biscuit topping is nice and crisp. Top with whipped cream or ice cream, and enjoy a fabulous summer dessert.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Gently stir together peach slices and lemon juice in a large bowl. Whisk together cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg, 3/4 cup of the brown sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Gently stir melted butter into peach mixture. Stir brown sugar mixture into peach mixture until peaches are completely coated. Spoon peach mixture into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot) with a broiler-safe ceramic non-stick inner pot. (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Note: If your cooker doesn’t have a ceramic inner pot, place the trivet in the cooker, and add 2 cups water. Place a lightly greased 7 1/2- to 8-inch cake pan on trivet; spoon mixture into prepared pan. Proceed with recipe as directed.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, and remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Cut cubed butter into flour mixture using a pastry blender until mixture is crumbly. Make a well in center of mixture. Whisk together whipping cream and egg in a glass measuring cup until combined. Pour cream mixture into center well in flour mixture, and stir just until mixture comes together. Dollop peaches with dough mixture using rounded tablespoons.

  • Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 12 minutes. (It will take 15 to 20 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.

  • When cooking is finished, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 2 to 3 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker.

  • While pressure is releasing, preheat oven to broil, with oven rack about 12 inches from heat source. Carefully remove pot from pressure cooker, and sprinkle cobbler with granulated sugar. Place in preheated oven, and broil until top is golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/01/2021