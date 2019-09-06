Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast Recipe
This family favorite comes together in a flash.
Gallery
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero
Recipe Summary
Ranch seasoning gives this old-school family favorite a delicious new spin, and an Instant Pot makes it come together even faster. Serve the tender meat over rice, egg noodles, or mashed potatoes for a hearty supper. If you don't own a multicooker, don't worry—this roast cooks up deliciously in a slow cooker (see instructions).
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
Slow-Cooker Method: Sear roast on the stove in a skillet over high heat. Place all ingredients in slow cooker. Cover; cook on low heat for 8 to 9 hours or on high for 5 to 6 hours.