Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast Recipe

This family favorite comes together in a flash.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ranch seasoning gives this old-school family favorite a delicious new spin, and an Instant Pot makes it come together even faster. Serve the tender meat over rice, egg noodles, or mashed potatoes for a hearty supper. If you don't own a multicooker, don't worry—this roast cooks up deliciously in a slow cooker (see instructions).

Ingredients

Directions

  • Select "sauté" setting on a programmable pressure multicooker, such as Instant Pot. (Instructions, times, and settings may vary by brand or model.) Select "high" temperature setting; allow to pre-heat. Add oil to cooker. Pat roast dry; sprinkle all sides with salt and pepper. Add roast; cook, turning often, until browned, 10 minutes. Remove from cooker. Add onions and garlic to cooker. Cook, stirring often to scrape browned bits, until just softened, 2 minutes. Press "cancel." Add browned roast, peppers, broth, butter, and ranch dressing mix.

  • Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to "sealing" position. Select "manual/pressure cook" setting. Select "high" pressure for 55 minutes. (It will take 8 to 10 minutes to come up to pressure before cooking starts.)

  • Let the pressure release naturally. (This will take 10 to 12 minutes.) Remove lid; transfer roast to a deep serving platter. Stir pepper liquid into juices in cooker. Top roast with onion mixture; pour juices in cooker over mixture. Sprinkle with herbs. Serve the meat over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or rice.

Chef's Notes

Slow-Cooker Method: Sear roast on the stove in a skillet over high heat. Place all ingredients in slow cooker. Cover; cook on low heat for 8 to 9 hours or on high for 5 to 6 hours.

