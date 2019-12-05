Meatloaf is the ultimate comfort food, and one bite of this next twist on an old-fashioned recipe will transport you right back to Granny's kitchen. We're by no means trying to reinvent the wheel of classic meatloaf, but we found that the right mixture of flavorful seasonings and an Instant Pot can sure make things easy and fast.This tender meat is well seasoned with garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard, along with a few other spices. We also added a game changing component to the mix—balsamic vinegar. This ingredient adds an acidic flavor that beautifully balances the richness of the meatloaf. Serve this hearty dish alongside a fresh salad and Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese and you'll have a weeknight feast. Best of all, you'll have enough leftovers to create meatloaf sandwiches for lunches for the week ahead. If you're in a time crunch and need an easy weeknight dinner (especially on those cold winter nights), this savory Instant Pot Meatloaf is the answer you've been searching for.