Instant Pot Meatloaf

Meatloaf is the ultimate comfort food, and one bite of this next twist on an old-fashioned recipe will transport you right back to Granny's kitchen. We're by no means trying to reinvent the wheel of classic meatloaf, but we found that the right mixture of flavorful seasonings and an Instant Pot can sure make things easy and fast.This tender meat is well seasoned with garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard, along with a few other spices. We also added a game changing component to the mix—balsamic vinegar. This ingredient adds an acidic flavor that beautifully balances the richness of the meatloaf. Serve this hearty dish alongside a fresh salad and Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese and you'll have a weeknight feast. Best of all, you'll have enough leftovers to create meatloaf sandwiches for lunches for the week ahead. If you're in a time crunch and need an easy weeknight dinner (especially on those cold winter nights), this savory Instant Pot Meatloaf is the answer you've been searching for.

By Robby Melvin

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 slice)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Gently stir together beef, eggs, garlic, onion, panko, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl, being careful not to overmix. Form mixture into an 8- x 5 1/2-inch loaf. Place loaf in center of a large piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Fold up sides of foil to make a secure nest for meatloaf (you want the sides high enough so any moisture will not spill out).

  • Stir together ketchup, vinegar, and Dijon. Spread mixture evenly over meatloaf. Pour water into a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Place cooker rack in cooker. Place meatloaf in foil on rack. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 25 minutes. (It will take 6 to 8 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take about 2 to 3 minutes). Remove lid from cooker. Let meatloaf stand in cooker 5 minutes. Carefully remove meatloaf to a platter; discard foil and drippings. Re-spread ketchup topping over meatloaf, if needed. Cut meatloaf into slices, and serve.

