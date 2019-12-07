With just 10 minutes of hands-on time, this appetizer was made for busy hostesses. These Instant Pot meatballs have all the nostalgia of your favorite old-school cocktail meatballs with an updated, tangy twist. Instead of grape jelly, our Test Kitchen chose a mixture of red currant jelly and sweet chili sauce that adds major depth to the sauce without any extra work on your part. The sauce that's paired with these Instant Pot meatballs is well balanced with the ideal amount of slightly spicy, sweet, and tangy. If you're serving a large crowd, this Instant Pot meatballs recipe will easily double (or triple; let's be honest: People will eat these up!), and you can also make this recipe with chicken or turkey meatballs. Serve your Instant Pot meatballs standalone with toothpicks, on slider buns with a bit of Asian-inspired coleslaw, or in lettuce wraps for a lighter approach. Whichever route you choose for the presentation, these meatballs are going to go fast. If you happen to have a few unlikely leftovers, make sliders or hoagies for the kids' lunches the next day, and they'll have the most envious meal at the table. With a handful of ingredients and minimal hands-on time, these Instant Pot meatballs just became your go-to appetizer.