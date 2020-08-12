Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Looking for the ultimate holiday recipe that's easy enough to make any time? Let us introduce our Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes. Wonderful at Thanksgiving or for an autumn supper club alongside a delicious roasted pork, this recipe really lets the sweet potatoes shine–no marshmallow topping required to make the most of this simple potato side. An Instant Pot makes this dish irresistibly easy. Plus, it leaves your oven free for other holiday cooking essentials. The trick to getting the texture just right lies in size and timing. For small potatoes, around 6-8 ounces, you only need to cook on HIGH pressure for about 10 minutes. Medium potatoes, about 8-12 ounces, need 18 minutes, and large potatoes, about 12 to 16 ounces, need 20 minutes. For even cooking, make sure to use similarly sized sweet potatoes. The result is a buttery, creamy, and luscious sweet potato side with a beautiful salty crunch that will leave everyone reaching for seconds.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sweet potatoes on steam rack in an electric programmable pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Pour cider over sweet potatoes. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 20 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • When cooking has finished, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 1 to 2 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker.

  • Remove potatoes. Remove rack, and drain liquid from cooker. Return potatoes to cooker; add butter and kosher salt. Mash until desired consistency is reached. Transfer to a bowl, and sprinkle with flaky salt and pepper. Serve immediately.  

