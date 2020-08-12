Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Looking for the ultimate holiday recipe that's easy enough to make any time? Let us introduce our Instant Pot Sweet Potatoes. Wonderful at Thanksgiving or for an autumn supper club alongside a delicious roasted pork, this recipe really lets the sweet potatoes shine–no marshmallow topping required to make the most of this simple potato side. An Instant Pot makes this dish irresistibly easy. Plus, it leaves your oven free for other holiday cooking essentials. The trick to getting the texture just right lies in size and timing. For small potatoes, around 6-8 ounces, you only need to cook on HIGH pressure for about 10 minutes. Medium potatoes, about 8-12 ounces, need 18 minutes, and large potatoes, about 12 to 16 ounces, need 20 minutes. For even cooking, make sure to use similarly sized sweet potatoes. The result is a buttery, creamy, and luscious sweet potato side with a beautiful salty crunch that will leave everyone reaching for seconds.