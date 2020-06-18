Instant Pot Lemon Chicken
Lemony, bright, and rich, this easy chicken supper makes the most of your Instant Pot. With simple, flavorful ingredients, just little work goes a long way in allowing the natural flavors of your bone-in, skinless chicken thighs to shine. And we do mean just a little work; it's ready in under an hour after all. Can't find skinless? You're welcome to leave it on, but for the best results we recommend removing the skin yourself before cooking. To mix things up, you can also add lemon slices to the pot while the dish is pressure cooking for extra lemon flavor. The hardest part about this popular Instant Pot main may be deciding what to serve with it. It's delicious served over rice or pasta with green beans or asparagus. You really can't go wrong.