Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

Is there anything our trusty Instant Pot can't do? Now you can add perfectly cooked eggs to the list of Instant Pot successes. Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs make for an easy and efficient way to get plenty of protein into your diet with minimal fuss. Making hard boiled eggs in an Instant Pot is as simple as adding water and eggs before following our guide for the perfect temperature setting. The result? Perfectly cooked hard boiled eggs. You'll soon find that learning how to cook hard boiled eggs in an Instant Pot is one of the easiest recipes to master in the kitchen. Give our new method a try, just don't feel too bad about all your old pots and pans start collecting dust in the cabinet—it's bound to happen. We doubt you'll ever look back once you start making eggs in an Instant Pot.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe Summary test

active:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 egg)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Insert steam rack in a 6-quart programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot); add 1 cup water. Place eggs in a single layer on steam rack. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 4 minutes. (It will take 6 to 8 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Let pressure release naturally for 5 minutes. Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and release remaining pressure from cooker until float valve drops. (This will take 1 to 2 minutes.) Carefully remove lid. Transfer eggs to a bowl filled with ice water, and let stand 5 minutes. Peel.

