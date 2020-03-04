Instant Pot Fried Chicken
Is there anything the Instant Pot can't make? This amazing fried chicken will have you rethinking your usual method. Our Instant Pot Fried Chicken recipe is a bit unconventional. A bold spice rub (paprika, garlic and onion powder, black and cayenne pepper) replaces the usual breading. But don't worry—you will still get the satisfying crunch of fried chicken skin.The multicooker cooks the chicken and renders some of the fat and water, leaving the meat tender and juicy. Then, the chicken is fried in peanut oil in a skillet briefly, just to crisp up the skin. Be sure to let the cooked chicken air dry for 30 minutes to remove any excess moisture before frying to prevent splattering. If needed, gently pat the chicken dry with paper towels. This cooking technique also makes the chicken gluten-free, and a bit lighter than most fried chicken recipes. Give it a try, and you'll be surprised by the results!