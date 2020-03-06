Instant Pot Egg Bites

Perfectly cooked eggs with a soft, creamy center? Yes, please. Perfectly cooked eggs made in your Instant Pot? Even better. Egg bites are exactly what they sound like–mini, protein-packed rounds made with eggs, cheese, and your favorite additions. Imagine a crustless, bite-sized quiche that you can whip up with your favorite flavorful ingredients. These portable treats are great for an on-the-go breakfast, a no-fuss lunch, or a light, low-carb dinner served with vegetables and a salad. The Southern Living Test Kitchen developed this recipe with Cheddar cheese, bacon, broccoli florets, and fresh chives. In order to make these Egg Bites, you'll need two six-compartment silicone ice cube trays, which will be filled with your egg mixture and cooked in your Instant Pot for an easy anytime idea.

By Southern Living

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Serves 3 (serving size: 2 egg cubes)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 6-compartment, 2-inch silicone ice cube tray liberally with cooking spray; set aside. Cook bacon in a medium skillet over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until almost crispy, about 5 minutes. Add broccoli; cook, stirring occasionally, until almost tender, about 1 minute. Transfer bacon and broccoli to a medium-size heatproof bowl. Stir in cheese and half-and-half. Add eggs, salt, and pepper; stir to combine. Pour mixture evenly into prepared ice cube tray.

  • Pour water into a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Place ice cube tray on cooker trivet, and place inside cooker. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select STEAM setting. Select HIGH pressure for 16 minutes. (It will take 5 to 10 minutes for cooker to come to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Let the pressure release naturally for 13 minutes. Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 30 seconds to 1 minute.) Remove lid from cooker. Remove ice cube tray from cooker. Remove cooked egg cubes from tray; garnish with chives.

