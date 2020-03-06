Instant Pot Egg Bites
Perfectly cooked eggs with a soft, creamy center? Yes, please. Perfectly cooked eggs made in your Instant Pot? Even better. Egg bites are exactly what they sound like–mini, protein-packed rounds made with eggs, cheese, and your favorite additions. Imagine a crustless, bite-sized quiche that you can whip up with your favorite flavorful ingredients. These portable treats are great for an on-the-go breakfast, a no-fuss lunch, or a light, low-carb dinner served with vegetables and a salad. The Southern Living Test Kitchen developed this recipe with Cheddar cheese, bacon, broccoli florets, and fresh chives. In order to make these Egg Bites, you'll need two six-compartment silicone ice cube trays, which will be filled with your egg mixture and cooked in your Instant Pot for an easy anytime idea.