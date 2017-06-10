Attention all chocoholics! The Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake is about to make your day. Complete with crushed chocolate wafer crust, chocolate chip cream cheese filling, and a perfectly decadent shaved chocolate garnish – this treat is sure to impress even the pickiest dinner party guests. It's indulgently delicious, and it's super easy to make. Just pop your crust and filling into the Instant Pot for less than and hour, and watch as all of your dessert dreams come to life! Making a cheesecake has never been so simple; just press a button and forget that you're baking for a while. We Southerners love our leisure time, after all. Just imagine: you emerge from the kitchen with the Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake just as your dinner party guests are ready for dessert, and soon they can't stop complimenting you on the treat. With all of the credit and very little effort, what more could you want?