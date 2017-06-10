Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Attention all chocoholics! The Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake is about to make your day. Complete with crushed chocolate wafer crust, chocolate chip cream cheese filling, and a perfectly decadent shaved chocolate garnish – this treat is sure to impress even the pickiest dinner party guests. It's indulgently delicious, and it's super easy to make. Just pop your crust and filling into the Instant Pot for less than and hour, and watch as all of your dessert dreams come to life! Making a cheesecake has never been so simple; just press a button and forget that you're baking for a while. We Southerners love our leisure time, after all. Just imagine: you emerge from the kitchen with the Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake just as your dinner party guests are ready for dessert, and soon they can't stop complimenting you on the treat. With all of the credit and very little effort, what more could you want?

By INSTANT POT®

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
7 hrs
Yield:
Serves 6
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Insert the steam rack into the Instant Pot®. Add 1½ cups (350 ml) water.

    Advertisement

  • To make the crust, coat a 7-inch (18 cm) springform pan with cooking spray. Use a food processor or a resealable plastic bag and a rolling pin to grind the cookies. Mix in the sugar, cinnamon, and butter.

  • Using a flat-bottomed glass, press the crumbs evenly on the bottom and 1 inch (2.5 cm) up the sides of the pan. Freeze the crust while you make the filling.

  • To make the filling, in a medium microwave-safe bowl melt the chocolate chips on high, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted and smooth, about 60 seconds total. Let cool to room temperature, keeping the chocolate warm enough to be pourable.

  • In a large bowl, use an electric mixer on medium speed to beat the cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Beat in the sugar until smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Beat in the sour cream and vanilla.

  • With the mixer on low speed, pour in the chocolate and mix in completely. Pour the filling into the prepared crust.

  • Tightly wrap the entire pan in aluminum foil. Using another piece of foil, make a "sling" measuring about 3 x 20 inches (7.5 x 51 cm). Use it to lower the pan into the pot.

  • Lock the lid. Press [Manual] and cook on high pressure for 57 minutes. Use the "Quick Release" method to vent the steam, then open the lid.

  • Lift the pan out and remove the foil (the cheesecake will be slightly wobbly in the center). Let cool on a wire cooling rack for 25 minutes, then run a knife around the edges to loosen it from the pan. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight, until completely set.

  • To make the whipped cream, in a medium bowl, whisk together the cream and confectioners' sugar until soft peaks form.

  • To serve the cheesecake, remove the ring. Spread the whipped cream over the top of the cheesecake, leaving a 1-inch (2.5 cm) border. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the hunk of chocolate over the top.

Source

From The Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook by Sara Quessenberry and Kate Merker, ©2017 by Sara Quessenberry and Kate Merker. Used by permission from the publisher, Quarto Publishing Group, www.quartoknows.com.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/06/2022