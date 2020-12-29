Butternut squash soup may be the reigning king of cold-weather soups, but this Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup is quickly becoming one of our weekly go-tos. Carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes work together to create a gorgeous orange-hued soup that's supremely versatile. Enjoy it for lunch, dinner, or a side—it fits for just about any occasion. Did we mention that this hearty soup comes together entirely in your Instant Pot?

This soup earned the status of Test Kitchen favorite for its warmth and enticing aroma. Each of the veggies plays its own unique role, but since this soup is so adaptable, you could easily swap out the veggies based on what you have on hand. No parsnips? Substitute an extra sweet potato and carrot. These root vegetables are all seasonal—primarily harvested in the cold winter months—yet readily available throughout the year.