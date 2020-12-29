Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

Here is a new winter soup recipe to obsess over.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Butternut squash soup may be the reigning king of cold-weather soups, but this Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup is quickly becoming one of our weekly go-tos. Carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes work together to create a gorgeous orange-hued soup that's supremely versatile. Enjoy it for lunch, dinner, or a side—it fits for just about any occasion. Did we mention that this hearty soup comes together entirely in your Instant Pot?

This soup earned the status of Test Kitchen favorite for its warmth and enticing aroma. Each of the veggies plays its own unique role, but since this soup is so adaptable, you could easily swap out the veggies based on what you have on hand. No parsnips? Substitute an extra sweet potato and carrot. These root vegetables are all seasonal—primarily harvested in the cold winter months—yet readily available throughout the year.

Red curry powder, a Thai spice blend with chiles, garlic, and ginger, adds bold flavor. Look for it in the spice aisle, or use the same amount of jarred red curry paste (such as Thai Kitchen). The curry powder enhances all of the vegetal flavors, while the yogurt cuts everything with some tang and body. Plus, the swirl of yogurt adorning the top of the soup makes it look oh-so-elegant. Serve this soup with a nice slice of bread or a side salad; in a smaller portion, it also makes a great appetizer.

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker, such as Instant Pot. (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Select HIGH temperature setting; add oil to cooker. Heat oil 1 to 2 minutes; add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until it starts to soften, about 5 minutes. Add curry powder and ginger. Cook, stirring constantly, until toasted and fragrant, 1 minute. Press CANCEL. Add carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes, and stock. Cover cooker with lid; lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 10 minutes. (It will take 9 to 10 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) When cooking has finished, carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position; let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). This will take about 1 minute. Remove lid.

  • Transfer soup to a blender in batches. Secure lid; remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. (Or process in cooker using an immersion blender until smooth, 2 minutes.) Stir in ¼ cup of the half-and-half and 1 teaspoon of the vinegar.

  • Combine yogurt, maple syrup, and remaining ¼ cup half-and-half and 1 teaspoon vinegar in a small bowl. Divide soup among 4 bowls; top with yogurt mixture and pistachios.

