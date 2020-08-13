Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
Yes, it’s true, you can make homemade cranberry sauce in an Instant Pot or programmable multicooker. And it only requires five minutes of cook time! (You will need to allow enough time for the Instant Pot to come up to pressure and for the cranberry sauce to cool and chill before serving.) This tasty cranberry sauce recipe is classic enough to satisfy the Thanksgiving traditionalists around the table, but light brown sugar and a cinnamon stick add warm fall flavors that make it a little bit different. For the perfect consistency, let the sauce reduce in the Instant Pot before allowing it to sit at room temperature. It will thicken up a bit while it sits, but it will be too watery if you don’t let it reduce in the Instant Pot first. If you prefer your cranberry sauce on the tart side, reduce the amount of sugar by ¼ cup.