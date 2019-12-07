Instant Pot Crack Chicken

Searching for the perfect meal to add to your winter recipe collection? Look no further. Instant Pot Crack Chicken is all things easy and delicious. Made with a winning combination of pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, and bacon, this dish is sure to impress. It will undoubtedly outshine any other cuisine on the table, none of them standing a chance against the velvety Southern recipe. This crack chicken is ready to enjoy in just 30 minutes, making it the ideal weeknight dinner.Let your Instant Pot do the work! Simply dump the ingredients into the kitchen tool and have a hands-free feast in no time. Not sure how to serve the crack chicken recipe? It's up to you. We prefer spooning the creamy dish into fresh bread rolls to create the ultimate sandwich, but it's absolutely mouthwatering as an easy dip or drizzled over egg noodles. Give this flavorful recipe a try during the chilly winter months; you won't regret it.

By Marianne Williams

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 roll)
  • Place chicken and chicken stock in a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 4 minutes (It will take 5 to 8 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 1 to 2 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Transfer chicken to a large bowl, and shred with forks; set aside.

  • Select KEEP WARM setting on cooker. Add cream cheese to cooker, and whisk until completely melted. Whisk in sour cream until smooth. Stir in parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, dill, and salt. Transfer shredded chicken to cooker, and add Cheddar, pepper Jack, bacon, and scallions. Stir to combine. Divide chicken mixture evenly among buns (about 2/3 cup each), and serve immediately.

