Instant Pot Crack Chicken
Searching for the perfect meal to add to your winter recipe collection? Look no further. Instant Pot Crack Chicken is all things easy and delicious. Made with a winning combination of pepper Jack cheese, sour cream, and bacon, this dish is sure to impress. It will undoubtedly outshine any other cuisine on the table, none of them standing a chance against the velvety Southern recipe. This crack chicken is ready to enjoy in just 30 minutes, making it the ideal weeknight dinner.Let your Instant Pot do the work! Simply dump the ingredients into the kitchen tool and have a hands-free feast in no time. Not sure how to serve the crack chicken recipe? It's up to you. We prefer spooning the creamy dish into fresh bread rolls to create the ultimate sandwich, but it's absolutely mouthwatering as an easy dip or drizzled over egg noodles. Give this flavorful recipe a try during the chilly winter months; you won't regret it.