Instant Pot Country-Style Ribs
When you have a taste for succulent country-style ribs but don't have time to tend the smoker or grill, consider the multicooker, the trending kitchen appliance that is on everyone's must-have list these days.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
With such a short actual cooking time, you can even prepare this recipe for a weeknight meal. Rub the ribs down with the dry spice marinade the night before. Use your favorite bottled barbecue sauce or, if you are a serious BBQ pitmaster, prepare your own from this selection of homemade BBQ sauce recipes. Whether you serve these ribs for a weeknight supper or an outdoor picnic, don't forget the white bread and classic BBQ side dishes, such as potato salad, baked beans, and cole slaw. For dessert, consider the sheet cake. Easy to assemble (no layers to fuss with) and easy to transport, you can bake-and-take a sheet cake in one pan.