Instant Pot Country-Style Ribs

When you have a taste for succulent country-style ribs but don't have time to tend the smoker or grill, consider the multicooker, the trending kitchen appliance that is on everyone's must-have list these days.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

active:
15 mins
total:
9 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 rib, 1/3 cup sauce)
With such a short actual cooking time, you can even prepare this recipe for a weeknight meal. Rub the ribs down with the dry spice marinade the night before. Use your favorite bottled barbecue sauce or, if you are a serious BBQ pitmaster, prepare your own from this selection of homemade BBQ sauce recipes. Whether you serve these ribs for a weeknight supper or an outdoor picnic, don't forget the white bread and classic BBQ side dishes, such as potato salad, baked beans, and cole slaw. For dessert, consider the sheet cake. Easy to assemble (no layers to fuss with) and easy to transport, you can bake-and-take a sheet cake in one pan.

  • Stir together paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, ginger, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly all over ribs, pressing into ribs to adhere. Arrange ribs in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet; loosely cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

  • Place ribs, barbecue sauce, and stock in a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 40 minutes. (It will take 23 to 28 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 2 to 3 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Turn cooker off.

  • Carefully transfer ribs to a large plate. Using a ladle, skim fat from top of sauce in cooker; discard. Serve ribs with sauce.

© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/24/2021