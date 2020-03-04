Instant Pot Corn On The Cob

Nothing says summertime quite like sweet, juicy, delicious corn on the cob. It's the ultimate seasonal treat for serving at neighborhood barbeques, family reunions, or weeknight dinners when you just want to enjoy the fresh produce of the season. Southerners rely on corn for our staple of grits, and we also like to cream it, fry it, and eat it on the cob. Corn on the cob is terrific for eating alone or for pairing with hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, and ribs. Most of us are pros at cooking corn on the cob the traditional way by steaming or boiling in a big pot. This season, we challenged our Test Kitchen to give us a quicker and easier method for making our favorite summer treat in the Instant Pot. Here's how to make sweet, tender, and delicious corn in half the time.

By Julia Levy

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 4 (serving size: 2 corn pieces)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a trivet in a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot); place corn pieces on trivet. (Time, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Pour water into cooker. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 5 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes for cooker to come to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 3 to 5 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Using tongs, remove corn, and place on a platter. Drain cooker basin, and wipe dry.

  • Return cooker basin to cooker. Select SAUTÉ setting. Select HIGH temperature setting. Add butter; cook, stirring often, until melted, about 2 minutes. Stir in salt and pepper. Drizzle over corn. Serve immediately.

