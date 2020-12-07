Instant Pot Collard Greens

Rating: Unrated

There’s no comfort food quite like homemade greens.

Gallery

Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Thanks to our new favorite kitchen tool, you don’t have to wait hours for your collard greens to simmer on the stovetop. These Instant Pot Collard Greens are ready in just 40 minutes. “These are so tender. Bacon lends a really nice smoky flavor to these,” said one Test Kitchen Professional. “The vinegar and hot sauce add a subtle kick of heat and nice balance of acidity to the dish.” Another commented that these Instant Pot Collard Greens have a “nice sweet/salty/sour balance.” These collard greens straight from the Instant Pot are the perfect companion to your Sunday supper or New Year’s Day menu. They're so good that we recommend baking two batches and freezing one to enjoy later. You can use fresh collards or save even more time and buy them pre-chopped and pre-cleaned at the store. If you go that route, remember a tip from the Test Kitchen: “Sort through them first to remove any BIG stems from them.” With this simple, delicious recipe for Instant Pot Collard Greens, we have a feeling eating your greens that won’t be too difficult.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Select HIGH temperature setting, and allow to preheat 5 minutes. Add bacon and onion to cooker. Cook, stirring occasionally, until bacon begins to crisp and onion softens, about 12 minutes. Stir in collard greens and broth; cook, scraping up browned bits on bottom of cooker, until collards just begin to wilt, about 2 minutes. Stir in vinegar, sugar, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Press CANCEL.

    Advertisement

  • Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 15 minutes. (It will take 5 to 10 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 5 to 10 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Serve with additional hot sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/10/2020