Thanks to our new favorite kitchen tool, you don’t have to wait hours for your collard greens to simmer on the stovetop. These Instant Pot Collard Greens are ready in just 40 minutes. “These are so tender. Bacon lends a really nice smoky flavor to these,” said one Test Kitchen Professional. “The vinegar and hot sauce add a subtle kick of heat and nice balance of acidity to the dish.” Another commented that these Instant Pot Collard Greens have a “nice sweet/salty/sour balance.” These collard greens straight from the Instant Pot are the perfect companion to your Sunday supper or New Year’s Day menu. They're so good that we recommend baking two batches and freezing one to enjoy later. You can use fresh collards or save even more time and buy them pre-chopped and pre-cleaned at the store. If you go that route, remember a tip from the Test Kitchen: “Sort through them first to remove any BIG stems from them.” With this simple, delicious recipe for Instant Pot Collard Greens, we have a feeling eating your greens that won’t be too difficult.