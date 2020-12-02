The ultimate comfort food just got easier. Many of us have fond memories the boxed version of this family classic that made a weekly appearance on your parents' dinner table, but this recipe is all grown up–homemade and filled with flavor, not boxed preservatives like the store-bought stuff. Better yet, the seasoning is slightly milder than you might remember, making it perfect for toddler and adult palates alike. You can thank your trusty Instant Pot for the quick and simple cooking time of this one dish wonder–just 30 minutes total to be exact. Don't forget to brown the meat and sauté the onions before completing the final steps. It's crucial for building that classic flavor. Pair it with a side salad, and you'll have a dinner full of flavor without a lot of effort in no time.