Chicken wings belong in the catch-all category that fills out the spread of many occasions, from game-watching parties to family cookouts to holiday gatherings. They're a snack-friendly, handheld dish that people are always excited to see on the party lineup and that disappears quicker than you can say, "Save me a drumette!" This recipe for Instant Pot chicken wings is quick, easy, and bursting with tangy flavor—basically new party staple material. Thanks to your trusty Instant Pot, the drumettes cook in no time and only need to be thrown under your oven broiler for under ten minutes to give them a signature crisp. But the real standout moment in this recipe is undoubtedly the wing sauce. A combination of red pepper jelly (our favorite is Braswell's!), apple cider vinegar, and crushed red pepper takes these chicken wings to the next level. Make sure to give these Instant Pot Chicken Wings a chance at your next party, cookout, or tailgate. You won't regret it.