Instant Pot Chicken Wings

Chicken wings belong in the catch-all category that fills out the spread of many occasions, from game-watching parties to family cookouts to holiday gatherings. They're a snack-friendly, handheld dish that people are always excited to see on the party lineup and that disappears quicker than you can say, "Save me a drumette!" This recipe for Instant Pot chicken wings is quick, easy, and bursting with tangy flavor—basically new party staple material. Thanks to your trusty Instant Pot, the drumettes cook in no time and only need to be thrown under your oven broiler for under ten minutes to give them a signature crisp. But the real standout moment in this recipe is undoubtedly the wing sauce. A combination of red pepper jelly (our favorite is Braswell's!), apple cider vinegar, and crushed red pepper takes these chicken wings to the next level. Make sure to give these Instant Pot Chicken Wings a chance at your next party, cookout, or tailgate. You won't regret it.

By Southern Living

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 2 (serving size: about 5 drumettes)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler to HIGH with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and lightly spray with cooking spray.

  • Pour water into a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Place cooker rack in cooker. Place chicken drumettes in a bowl, and sprinkle with salt, tossing to coat. Arrange drumettes in a single layer on rack. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 3 minutes. (It will take 3 to 5 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 1 to 2 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker.

  • Transfer drumettes to prepared baking sheet. Broil in preheated oven until crisp, 9 to 11 minutes, turning once halfway through broiling.

  • Place pepper jelly, vinegar, butter, and crushed red pepper in microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH until butter is melted, about 30 seconds; stir to combine. Place drumettes in sauce; toss to coat, and serve.

