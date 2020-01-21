Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
Just warm enough to fight off the winter chill, this Instant Pot recipe deserves a spot on your go-to list.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
It's the beacon of all comfort foods: Chicken Tortilla Soup. Overflowing with delicious flavor and just warm enough to fight off the winter chill, this Instant Pot recipe deserves a spot on your go-to list. It's made with an ideal combination of cumin, chili powder, red bell pepper, and garlic for a simply irresistible taste. With all that perfection you'd think it would take hours to make, but this soup dish is ready after only 35 minutes of hands-on time; let the Instant Pot take it from there.Topped with crispy corn tortillas, this Chicken Tortilla Soup scores an A+ in texture and flavor. Feel free to make it your own. A dash of your favorite spice will only elevate the tasty cuisine. Are you a big fan of avocados? Add a few slices of the green fruit to your bowl for a creamy twist. Give this beloved recipe a try, and let us know what you think.