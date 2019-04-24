Instant Pot Chicken Thighs
This brilliant recipe makes tender, well browned chicken thighs and a light and lovely sauce all in the Instant Pot—no extra pots or pans required! As the chicken cooks, steam some rice and prepare a quick vegetable side dish such as roasted carrots or broccoli, and dinner's done! The recipe calls for bone-in, skin-off chicken thighs—you can remove the skin yourself, or buy them with the skin already removed. Just make sure the chicken is bone-in, which has the most flavor.