With a recipe this easy, every night could be taco night. These Instant Pot Chicken Tacos are convenient, easy, and delicious. You start by throwing pretty much everything except the spice mixture into the pressure cooker, let it work its magic, and –poof–dinner. All you need to do is shred the meat and reduce the sauce—also done in the Instant Pot. When choosing your chicken, we recommend thighs over chicken breast; the former of which are more forgiving. As for the spice, the chipotle will definitely bring a kick, but it's balanced by the acidity and sweetness of the tomatoes. If you prefer a less spicy version, go for a tablespoon of chopped chiles, which will give the dish a mild heat. Finally, the sauce: It's incredibly adaptable—drizzle in honey and toss in Mexican oregano, fresh chiles, or coriander if you fancy—but you must let it reduce! Why? Reducing will give you just the right consistency, otherwise the water from the chicken will dilute it. Allow it to thicken, and you'll be rewarded with maximum flavor. Let everything rest together for 15 minutes and then serve with chopped pineapple or mango.