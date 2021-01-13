Our super-quick yet homemade recipe includes freshly cooked chicken and vegetables and a rich béchamel sauce, and is topped off with a layer of buttery buttermilk biscuits (we call for frozen biscuit dough, but you can use your own recipe if you prefer). One of the most time-consuming parts of making a chicken pot pie from scratch is cooking the chicken and vegetables. An Instant Pot makes this step happen much more quickly, while also infusing the broth with so much savory flavor. Once the multicooker heats up to the pressure cook setting, the chicken and vegetables are done in about 15 minutes. While the Instant Pot takes care of that step, you can preheat the oven and make a simple stovetop béchamel sauce. The cooked chicken and vegetables are combined with the sauce, and the whole thing is topped with a layer of biscuits and baked in the oven until golden and bubbly. As with all casseroles, this chicken pot pie needs to rest for 10 minutes when it comes out of the oven. Not only does resting give the casserole a little time to cool off so you won't burn off the roof of your mouth, this step also firms up the pot pie filling a bit, making it more scoopable.