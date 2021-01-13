Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie

Yes, it's true! You can enjoy a creamy, biscuit-topped chicken pot pie that's made from scratch in just about one hour.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

15 mins
18 mins
12 mins
35 mins
10 mins
1 hr 30 mins
8
Our super-quick yet homemade recipe includes freshly cooked chicken and vegetables and a rich béchamel sauce, and is topped off with a layer of buttery buttermilk biscuits (we call for frozen biscuit dough, but you can use your own recipe if you prefer). One of the most time-consuming parts of making a chicken pot pie from scratch is cooking the chicken and vegetables. An Instant Pot makes this step happen much more quickly, while also infusing the broth with so much savory flavor. Once the multicooker heats up to the pressure cook setting, the chicken and vegetables are done in about 15 minutes. While the Instant Pot takes care of that step, you can preheat the oven and make a simple stovetop béchamel sauce. The cooked chicken and vegetables are combined with the sauce, and the whole thing is topped with a layer of biscuits and baked in the oven until golden and bubbly. As with all casseroles, this chicken pot pie needs to rest for 10 minutes when it comes out of the oven. Not only does resting give the casserole a little time to cool off so you won't burn off the roof of your mouth, this step also firms up the pot pie filling a bit, making it more scoopable.

  • Place broth, chicken, potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, bay leaves, salt, and pepper in a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 12 minutes. (It will take 18 to 20 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 2 to 3 minutes.) When cooking is finished, remove lid from cooker. Transfer chicken to a plate or bowl, and shred with 2 forks.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Add flour; cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Slowly whisk in milk; cook over medium, whisking constantly, until mixture is thick and smooth, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove 1 cup of liquid from cooker, and gradually stir into milk mixture to thin mixture slightly. Pour milk mixture into cooker; add shredded chicken, peas, and thyme; stir to combine.

  • Spoon chicken mixture into a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange biscuits on top of chicken mixture. Place baking dish on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown and chicken mixture is thick and bubbly, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven, and let stand 10 minutes. Garnish with additional thyme before serving.

