Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup is soon to be your go-to winter recipe. Packed with fresh ingredients like carrots, celery, and yellow onion, this soup is comfort in a bowl. Thanks to your Instant Pot, this weeknight wonder is on the table in less than 45 minutes, with only 25 minutes of hands-on time. Not convinced this is the right recipe for you? Trust us, let the Instant Pot do the work.Oh, the oodles of noodles. This classic, hearty recipe gets an unexpected upgrade with the addition of extra wide egg noodles, making the soup incredibly savory and filling. Chicken thighs give the recipe a burst of flavor that will have you enjoying this for days. Our Test Kitchen's favorite ways to serve this recipe? Finish it off with a dollop of sour cream for added richness or sprinkle on curry powder for a pop of unique flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Select HIGH temperature setting; add 1 tablespoon of the oil to cooker, and allow to preheat 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Add half of chicken to cooker; cook until browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate; add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and chicken to cooker, and cook until browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to plate.

  • Add onion, celery, and carrots to cooker, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic to cooker, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Press CANCEL. 

  • Return chicken to cooker; add 4 cups of the stock. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 5 minutes. (It will take 10 to 12 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 4 to 6 minutes.) Press CANCEL. 

  • Remove lid from cooker. Remove chicken from cooker; let rest 5 minutes, and shred.

  • Meanwhile, add noodles and remaining 4 cups stock to cooker. Select SAUTÉ and HIGH temperature setting; cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Cook noodles and stock for 8 minutes. Carefully remove lid, and stir in lemon juice, parsley, and shredded chicken.

