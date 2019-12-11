Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup is soon to be your go-to winter recipe. Packed with fresh ingredients like carrots, celery, and yellow onion, this soup is comfort in a bowl. Thanks to your Instant Pot, this weeknight wonder is on the table in less than 45 minutes, with only 25 minutes of hands-on time. Not convinced this is the right recipe for you? Trust us, let the Instant Pot do the work.Oh, the oodles of noodles. This classic, hearty recipe gets an unexpected upgrade with the addition of extra wide egg noodles, making the soup incredibly savory and filling. Chicken thighs give the recipe a burst of flavor that will have you enjoying this for days. Our Test Kitchen's favorite ways to serve this recipe? Finish it off with a dollop of sour cream for added richness or sprinkle on curry powder for a pop of unique flavor.