Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore
Ready in just over an hour, this rustic, Italian-inspired dish is a weeknight winner.
Instant Pot recipes have come to the rescue time and time again against busy weeknights. In the winter season when the cold air is simply overwhelming, there's only one thing on our mind: a hot and hearty dish that fills us up. This Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore has earned a top spot in our recipe collection—made with homemade cacciatore sauce and extra tender chicken, it's hard not to love this dish. Red wine, chopped vegetables, and pitted olives come together to create an extremely luscious sauce. While chicken thighs simmer in the succulent sauce, further enriching this dish into a hearty delight. Ready in just over an hour, this rustic, Italian-inspired dish is a weeknight winner. Pair this chicken cacciatore with dry red wine, toasted bread, or pasta. For a low-carb option, substitute in cauliflower rice or zucchini noodles.