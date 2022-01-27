If you are still on the fence about buying a multicooker, this delicious chicken and rice recipe will convince you that you need one in your kitchen right now. Just like slow cookers and food processors earned a place of importance in the kitchens across the South, the Instant Pot has quickly become a popular go-to cooking appliance for making everything from cornbread to lasagna and, if you can whip up a weeknight meal in less than an hour, what's not to love? This multicooker recipe is just as flavorful as Mom's oven-baked chicken and rice you grew up enjoying, only it comes together faster and uses boneless, skinless chicken breasts, which means there is no waste. A true weeknight classic made even easier. Serve alongside a tossed green salad or your favorite green vegetable. This Instant Pot dish makes great leftovers; simply store any remaining chicken and rice in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to one week.