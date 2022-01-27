Instant Pot Chicken and Rice

Tasty enough to give Mama's classic casserole a run for its money.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

If you are still on the fence about buying a multicooker, this delicious chicken and rice recipe will convince you that you need one in your kitchen right now. Just like slow cookers and food processors earned a place of importance in the kitchens across the South, the Instant Pot has quickly become a popular go-to cooking appliance for making everything from cornbread to lasagna and, if you can whip up a weeknight meal in less than an hour, what's not to love? This multicooker recipe is just as flavorful as Mom's oven-baked chicken and rice you grew up enjoying, only it comes together faster and uses boneless, skinless chicken breasts, which means there is no waste. A true weeknight classic made even easier. Serve alongside a tossed green salad or your favorite green vegetable. This Instant Pot dish makes great leftovers; simply store any remaining chicken and rice in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to one week.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together smoked paprika, salt, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper in a small bowl. Place chicken on a plate, and rub seasoning mixture evenly over chicken breasts; set aside.

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Select HIGH temperature setting and allow to preheat 2 to 3 minutes. Add oil to cooker, swirling to coat. Add chicken in an even layer, and cook until browned on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add butter to cooker. Stir in mushrooms, onion, carrots, and garlic; cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add rice, and cook, stirring constantly, until coated with butter about 20 seconds. Press CANCEL.

  • Stir in broth. Place chicken in an even layer on top of rice mixture; drizzle with any accumulated juices. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 8 minutes. (It will take about 10 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • When cooking has finished, let the pressure release naturally for 7 minutes. Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). This will take 2 to 3 minutes. Remove lid from cooker. Remove chicken from cooker, and place on a plate. Shred with two forks. Fluff rice with a fork, and stir in shredded chicken. Garnish with parsley, if desired, and serve immediately.

