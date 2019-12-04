Nothing says warm and cozy like a bowl of Southern-style chicken and dumplings—but we don't necessarily always have time to complete every painstaking step like Mama used to do. That's when we break out the ultimate modern-day kitchen helper: the Instant Pot. This pressure-cooker recipe for chicken and dumplings turns out a family-sized batch of the comforting classic in just 40 minutes. You heard us right! Less than an hour until you're serving piping bowls of the delightfully warm cold-weather staple. In this recipe, the veggies—usual suspects like carrots, celery, and onion—give an aromatic touch of flavor that wafts up whenever you lift the lid. The addition of both chicken and potatoes makes it filling enough to serve a hungry crowd on any busy weeknight. But let's face it, we're here for the main event: the dumplings. These Instant Pot dumplings turn out tender and hearty, which is everything you could want out of the fluffy little purses of heaven. Make this family-friendly Instant Pot chicken and dumpling recipe whenever you need a quick-fix Southern supper.