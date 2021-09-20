Perfect for parties or game days, this decadent hot dip tastes great with celery sticks and corn chips (our Test Kitchen recommends Fritos Scoops). The Instant Pot cooks the chicken to just the right texture—not mushy, but easy to shred. And a mixture of blue cheese, Buffalo-style hot sauce, bottled ranch dressing, sharp white Cheddar, and cream cheese makes this dip ultra rich and creamy with a nice amount of heat and tang. If you want to bring Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip to a party (and guarantee a second invite), prepare the dip as directed through step 2 and chill it, covered, in the refrigerator up to 1 day in advance. Reheat the dip and broil the top once you arrive at the party. And don't forget to bring plenty of dippers!