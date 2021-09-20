Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Here's yet another good reason to own an Instant Pot—this incredible party dip inspired by Buffalo-style chicken wings.

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Perfect for parties or game days, this decadent hot dip tastes great with celery sticks and corn chips (our Test Kitchen recommends Fritos Scoops). The Instant Pot cooks the chicken to just the right texture—not mushy, but easy to shred. And a mixture of blue cheese, Buffalo-style hot sauce, bottled ranch dressing, sharp white Cheddar, and cream cheese makes this dip ultra rich and creamy with a nice amount of heat and tang. If you want to bring Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip to a party (and guarantee a second invite), prepare the dip as directed through step 2 and chill it, covered, in the refrigerator up to 1 day in advance. Reheat the dip and broil the top once you arrive at the party. And don't forget to bring plenty of dippers!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken breasts in a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Stir together hot sauce and ranch in a small bowl, pour over chicken. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 15 minutes. (It will take 5 to 10 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) When cooking has finished, turn OFF, carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). This will take 2 to 5 minutes. Remove lid from cooker. Transfer chicken to a plate, and shred with 2 forks.

  • Whisk together cream cheese and 1 cup of the Cheddar cheese in multicooker bowl until cheese is melted, and mixture is smooth. Return shredded chicken to cheese mixture, stirring until combined.

  • Preheat oven to broil, position rack 6 inches from heating element. Transfer chicken mixture into a 2-quart baking dish; sprinkle with blue cheese and remaining ½ cup Cheddar cheese. Broil until cheese is melted and mixture is bubbly, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with chives. Serve with chips, celery, and/or carrots.

