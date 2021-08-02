Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole

Rating: Unrated

Breakfast served in an instant.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
A good breakfast casserole brings back nostalgia of holiday mornings and comforting moments shared with family. This instant pot breakfast casserole delivers on all fronts with the bonus of being ready to eat in just one hour. With all the staples of your typical breakfast casserole – sausage, eggs, cheese, and hash browns – this instant pot hash brown breakfast casserole makes it way faster to enjoy your favorite meal. Oh the miracle workings of an instant pot! We suggest using a breakfast sausage such as Jimmy Dean, but really you can use whatever ground meat you'd like. The world (of breakfast casseroles) is your oyster! We think the hot sauce in this instant pot breakfast casserole adds just the right amount of heat. Our favorite part of this recipe is the warm hash browns and cheese melting together for a gooey, creamy, and irresistible result. The hardest part of this recipe is letting the casserole sit for five minutes before digging in.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Select HIGH temperature setting, and allow to preheat 2 to 3 minutes. Add oil and sausage to cooker; cook, stirring to crumble, until browned and no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add scallions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Press CANCEL. Transfer sausage mixture to a plate lined with paper towels to drain.

  • Whisk together eggs, milk, hot sauce, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and 1 tablespoon of the cilantro in a medium bowl. Set aside.

  • Shred potato using the large holes on a box grater, and squeeze dry in a kitchen towel. Stir shredded potato and drained sausage into egg mixture.

  • Place a trivet in cooker; pour in 1½ cups water. Spray a 6- to 7-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture into prepared pan; top with cheese. Place in cooker on top of trivet. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 25 minutes. (It will take 5 to 10 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

