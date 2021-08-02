A good breakfast casserole brings back nostalgia of holiday mornings and comforting moments shared with family. This instant pot breakfast casserole delivers on all fronts with the bonus of being ready to eat in just one hour. With all the staples of your typical breakfast casserole – sausage, eggs, cheese, and hash browns – this instant pot hash brown breakfast casserole makes it way faster to enjoy your favorite meal. Oh the miracle workings of an instant pot! We suggest using a breakfast sausage such as Jimmy Dean, but really you can use whatever ground meat you'd like. The world (of breakfast casseroles) is your oyster! We think the hot sauce in this instant pot breakfast casserole adds just the right amount of heat. Our favorite part of this recipe is the warm hash browns and cheese melting together for a gooey, creamy, and irresistible result. The hardest part of this recipe is letting the casserole sit for five minutes before digging in.