Black-eyed peas are an absolute Southern staple. Though we love them as an addition to any veggie plate or Sunday supper, they get their 15 seconds of fame each year on New Year’s Day. This year, we’re making our black-eyed peas with the help of our Instant Pot. Once you try this method, you’ll never go back to the stovetop. One Test Kitchen Professional even said these were “perfect peas.” Even better, this dump-and-go recipe doesn’t require any work on your part. Extremely tender and with a nice smoky flavor from ham, these Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas have all the flavor you crave. These Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas are so versatile. We’d recommend making a batch of warm cornbread to dunk in the broth. They’re a delicious with roast chicken or ribs, and after they have chilled, you could even make a cold salad with them. Plus, our Test Kitchen pointed out that with the addition of more broth and some greens, you’d have a delicious black-eyed pea soup. If you don’t have an Instant Pot or aren’t sure where to start with yours, one Test Kitchen Professional said, “This is one of the applications of an Instant Pot I can really get behind! Dried beans and peas cook SO WELL in this appliance. These peas were perfectly creamy, but whole, and not mushy or blown out….so flavorful!”