Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas

This dump-and-go recipe doesn’t require any work on your part.

Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

active:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Black-eyed peas are an absolute Southern staple. Though we love them as an addition to any veggie plate or Sunday supper, they get their 15 seconds of fame each year on New Year’s Day. This year, we’re making our black-eyed peas with the help of our Instant Pot. Once you try this method, you’ll never go back to the stovetop. One Test Kitchen Professional even said these were “perfect peas.” Even better, this dump-and-go recipe doesn’t require any work on your part. Extremely tender and with a nice smoky flavor from ham, these Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas have all the flavor you crave. These Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas are so versatile. We’d recommend making a batch of warm cornbread to dunk in the broth. They’re a delicious with roast chicken or ribs, and after they have chilled, you could even make a cold salad with them. Plus, our Test Kitchen pointed out that with the addition of more broth and some greens, you’d have a delicious black-eyed pea soup. If you don’t have an Instant Pot or aren’t sure where to start with yours, one Test Kitchen Professional said, “This is one of the applications of an Instant Pot I can really get behind! Dried beans and peas cook SO WELL in this appliance. These peas were perfectly creamy, but whole, and not mushy or blown out….so flavorful!”

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ham, black-eyed peas, broth, water, onion, carrots, bay leaf, and pepper in a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 15 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • Let the pressure release naturally for 20 minutes. Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 3 to 5 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Remove and discard bay leaf. Garnish with parsley. Serve warm.

