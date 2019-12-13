This new take on a classic Southern tradition is guaranteed to start the New Year with some luck. Complete with black-eyed peas and greens for prosperity and health for the year to come, our Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup is the ultimate New Year's Day dish. Smoky flavors from the smoked ham hock permeate every spoonful (though if you want to use up some of your leftover ham from the holidays, that will work well too), and tomatoes add a nice touch of color and texture. Soaking times aside, this dish comes together quicker than your typical black-eyed pea soup thanks to the Instant Pot. Make sure to soak the peas overnight or the cooking times may differ. However if you use fresh, in season peas, there is no need to soak. Whether you're serving for lunch or dinner, this smoky soup goes great with a cold beer. We can't think of a better way to spend New Year's Day.