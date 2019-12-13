Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This new take on a classic Southern tradition is guaranteed to start the New Year with some luck. Complete with black-eyed peas and greens for prosperity and health for the year to come, our Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup is the ultimate New Year's Day dish. Smoky flavors from the smoked ham hock permeate every spoonful (though if you want to use up some of your leftover ham from the holidays, that will work well too), and tomatoes add a nice touch of color and texture. Soaking times aside, this dish comes together quicker than your typical black-eyed pea soup thanks to the Instant Pot. Make sure to soak the peas overnight or the cooking times may differ. However if you use fresh, in season peas, there is no need to soak. Whether you're serving for lunch or dinner, this smoky soup goes great with a cold beer. We can't think of a better way to spend New Year's Day.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Select HIGH temperature setting, and allow to preheat 2 to 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add olive oil to cooker, and heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add onion, carrots, and celery; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and crushed red pepper, and cook 30 seconds. Stir in chicken stock, thyme, collards, tomatoes, ham hock, and black-eyed peas. Press CANCEL.

  • Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 10 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.) Let the pressure release naturally for 15 minutes.

  • Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take about 2 to 3 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker.

  • Remove ham hock from cooker; pull meat off bone, and chop to equal about 1/3 cup. Discard bone. Stir chopped ham, vinegar, salt, and pepper into soup.

Chef's Notes

If you make this soup with fresh, in-season, peas no need to soak.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/06/2022