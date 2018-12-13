Instant Pot Beef and Barley Soup
This Instant Pot soup comes together in 60 mins and is full of flavor. No Instant Pot? No problem! Prepare the recipe as directed in Steps 1 and 2, substituting a Dutch oven (perfect for making comforting soups and stews), over medium-high for an Instant Pot. Omit Step 3. Bring mixture in Dutch oven to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, until beef is fork-tender, about 1 hour and 45 minutes. Proceed with recipe as directed in Steps 4 and 6, omitting step 5.