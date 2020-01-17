Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
When you want the flavor and tenderness of chicken cooked all day but you don't have much time to prepare, give this recipe a try. The convenience of a multicooker, the trending kitchen convenience product everyone is asking for, allows you to have tasty, finger-licking-good BBQ chicken in front of your family in under an hour. This surprising yet welcome choice for a delicious weeknight meal has all the taste of classic BBQ, without firing up the outdoor grill. The sweet homemade BBQ sauce uses ketchup, Coca-Cola, spices, and other ingredients, creates a nice glaze when spooned over the chicken and broiled. Add some chips, potato salad, baked beans, or your favorite BBQ side to complete the meal. Since you already have the soft drink on hand, go ahead and whip up this decadent chocolate cake for dessert. If you happen to have leftover chicken, shred or dice it and make a BBQ chicken salad or reheat it, add more sauce, and make sloppy BBQ sandwiches.