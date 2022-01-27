When the family wants cheesy baked pasta for supper but you simply don't have the time, let your multicooker do all the work in under 40 minutes. While technically this is not a baked pasta dish (no baking involved), this recipe checks all the boxes: melty cheese topping, tender pasta, and lots of ricotta-laced sauce. It requires just one pot and comes together quicker than its oven-based counterpart. It might win the contest, to be honest. Instant Pots have quickly become popular because even when you are short on time, you can cook anything from cornbread to lasagna. This Instant Pot Baked Ziti uses lean ground beef (we like the 90/10 blend because there is very little fat), but you can use Italian sausage instead of ground beef if you prefer (omit the fennel seed). Stirring the pasta into the sauce might cause a BURN notice on your multicooker, so resist the urge the stir and leave the liquid on the bottom. Complete your meal with a tossed green salad and warm bread.