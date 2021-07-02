Ina Garten's Summer Rosé Sangria
"Light, refreshing, and perfect for the holiday."
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Drinkable, delicious, and delightfully fruity, Ina Garten's Summer Rosé Sangria is perfect for warm-weather celebrations like the Fourth of July. This seasonal cocktail features fresh summer favorites like raspberries, strawberries, and plums and a splash of Grand Marnier for an elevated touch. Garten recommends preparing this sangria in a large pitcher and letting the flavors marry in the refrigerator over night. If time is of the essence, a two-hour waiting period should suffice. Just don't serve right away. This light and flavorful sangria is best enjoyed over ice along with a generous spoonful of the sweet, macerated fruit on top. Mmm mmm mmm.
Cheers, y'all!