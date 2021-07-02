Ina Garten's Summer Rosé Sangria

Rating: Unrated

"Light, refreshing, and perfect for the holiday."

By Ina Garten

Gallery

Credit: Ina Garten/Instagram

Recipe Summary

Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Drinkable, delicious, and delightfully fruity, Ina Garten's Summer Rosé Sangria is perfect for warm-weather celebrations like the Fourth of July. This seasonal cocktail features fresh summer favorites like raspberries, strawberries, and plums and a splash of Grand Marnier for an elevated touch. Garten recommends preparing this sangria in a large pitcher and letting the flavors marry in the refrigerator over night. If time is of the essence, a two-hour waiting period should suffice. Just don't serve right away. This light and flavorful sangria is best enjoyed over ice along with a generous spoonful of the sweet, macerated fruit on top. Mmm mmm mmm.

Cheers, y'all!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the rosé, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, sugar, Grand Marnier, Cognac, 1 cup of water, and 1 cup of ice in a large glass pitcher. Stir in the raspberries, strawberries, and plums, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight.

    Advertisement

  • When ready to serve, fill wine goblets or highball glasses halfway with ice. Pour the sangria over the ice, spooning some of the macerated fruit into each glass. Serve ice cold.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/04/2021