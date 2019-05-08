Layers of ice cream, chocolate, and whipped cream topped with any candy you'd like – now that's a summertime sweet we can get behind. Our ridiculously good-looking Ice Cream Sandwich Cake is the crowd-favorite dessert you didn't know your party was missing. Part ice cream sandwich, part layer cake, this simple no-bake dessert lures you in with its presentation and hooks you on the first bite.Best yet, it only takes about 20 minutes of hands-on time and 6 ingredients to make ice cream cake magic happen. While we suggest homemade whipped cream, you can still get the job done with cool whip if you're in a time crunch. The cake layers are best made with extra thick, square ice cream sandwiches, like FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwiches. If you have standard size sandwiches on hand, though, you can simply add an extra layer to bulk up your cake. Just put ½ cup whipped cream mixture between each layer and you will still have plenty for frosting the outside.Once assembled and chilled, make it your own with your favorite crumbled cookies or ice cream toppings. From sprinkles to caramel sauce and strawberries, you can pack in the childhood flavor in any way that fits your fancy.