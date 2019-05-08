Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Layers of ice cream, chocolate, and whipped cream topped with any candy you'd like – now that's a summertime sweet we can get behind. Our ridiculously good-looking Ice Cream Sandwich Cake is the crowd-favorite dessert you didn't know your party was missing. Part ice cream sandwich, part layer cake, this simple no-bake dessert lures you in with its presentation and hooks you on the first bite.Best yet, it only takes about 20 minutes of hands-on time and 6 ingredients to make ice cream cake magic happen. While we suggest homemade whipped cream, you can still get the job done with cool whip if you're in a time crunch. The cake layers are best made with extra thick, square ice cream sandwiches, like FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwiches. If you have standard size sandwiches on hand, though, you can simply add an extra layer to bulk up your cake. Just put ½ cup whipped cream mixture between each layer and you will still have plenty for frosting the outside.Once assembled and chilled, make it your own with your favorite crumbled cookies or ice cream toppings. From sprinkles to caramel sauce and strawberries, you can pack in the childhood flavor in any way that fits your fancy.   

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 slice)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper or plastic wrap, leaving 1-inch overhang on long ends as handles.

  • Beat heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 5 minutes.

  • Arrange 4 1/2 ice cream sandwiches in a single layer on bottom of prepared loaf pan, cutting sandwiches as needed to fit evenly. Dollop with 1 cup of the whipped cream mixture, spreading to evenly cover sandwich layer. Top with remaining 4 1/2 ice cream sandwiches; spread 1/2 cup of the whipped cream mixture to cover sandwich layer. Cover with plastic wrap; freeze at least 2 hours or up to 4 hours. (Refrigerate remaining whipped cream mixture until ready to use.)

  • Remove plastic wrap from cake. Using parchment handles, lift and remove cake from loaf pan; invert cake onto a large plate. Spread sides and top of cake with remaining whipped cream. Drizzle with chocolate syrup, and sprinkle with crushed cookies.

Chef's Notes

Make ahead: To assemble and freeze the cake 4 to 24 hours in advance of serving: In Step 2, beat 3/4 cup of the heavy cream and 1 tablespoon of the powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Assemble the cake as instructed in Step 3 (using all of the whipped cream), then cover and freeze cake up to 24 hours. When ready to serve, beat remaining 1 1/4 cups heavy cream, remaining 2 tablespoons powdered sugar, and the 1/4 teaspoon vanilla until stiff peaks form. Use freshly whipped cream to complete cake as instructed in Step 4.

