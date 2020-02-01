Ice Cream Cone Cupcakes

I scream, you scream, we all scream for… ice cream cone cupcakes! We're always on the hunt for fun, festive, tasty treats that wow at birthday parties, baby showers, bake sales, or any-time celebrations. The Southern Living Test Kitchen developed this sweet idea that combines two of our favorite desserts: ice cream cones and cupcakes. (Cue the shrills of delight.) As a time-saving shortcut, this crowd-pleasing recipe called for boxed chocolate cake mix. Since we used store-bought cake mix, you can easily substitute the chocolate for any flavor to suit your party theme or color palette. This is a great recipe if you're looking for a way to get children involved at a birthday party or holiday gathering. Before the festivities begin, simply have the cones baked, frosting whipped, and toppings ready for the kids to ice and decorate on their own. Get creative with the toppings and set out an elaborate spread. We kept it classic with rainbow sprinkles, but you can top your cupcake cones with chocolate chips, cookie crumbles, mini marshmallows, whipped cream, or with a cherry on top. This recipe makes one dozen cones but can easily be doubled or even tripled if you are hosting or serving a crowd.

By Southern Living

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 12 (serving size: 1 cupcake)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange ice cream cones, flat-bottomed sides down, in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Prepare cake batter according to package directions. Pour batter evenly into ice cream cones (about 3 scant tablespoons per cone).

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in centers of cakes comes out clean, 28 to 30 minutes. Let cakes cool completely in baking pan, about 25 minutes.

  • Beat cream cheese and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on high speed until creamy, about 1 minute. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add powdered sugar, cocoa, and vanilla, beating until just combined, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high; beat until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Transfer frosting to a ziplock plastic bag fitted with a large star piping tip. Pipe frosting onto tops of cooled cupcakes. Garnish with sprinkles.

