I scream, you scream, we all scream for… ice cream cone cupcakes! We're always on the hunt for fun, festive, tasty treats that wow at birthday parties, baby showers, bake sales, or any-time celebrations. The Southern Living Test Kitchen developed this sweet idea that combines two of our favorite desserts: ice cream cones and cupcakes. (Cue the shrills of delight.) As a time-saving shortcut, this crowd-pleasing recipe called for boxed chocolate cake mix. Since we used store-bought cake mix, you can easily substitute the chocolate for any flavor to suit your party theme or color palette. This is a great recipe if you're looking for a way to get children involved at a birthday party or holiday gathering. Before the festivities begin, simply have the cones baked, frosting whipped, and toppings ready for the kids to ice and decorate on their own. Get creative with the toppings and set out an elaborate spread. We kept it classic with rainbow sprinkles, but you can top your cupcake cones with chocolate chips, cookie crumbles, mini marshmallows, whipped cream, or with a cherry on top. This recipe makes one dozen cones but can easily be doubled or even tripled if you are hosting or serving a crowd.