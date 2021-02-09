It's no question that Hummingbird Cake is a beloved Southern classic; in fact, the original Hummingbird Cake first made its debut in Southern Living in 1978, the recipe submitted by Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina. Since then, we've come back to this dynamic spice cake year after year; our Test Kitchen has continued to get creative with the recipe, devising Hummingbird Cupcakes and a Hummingbird Bundt . And now, we come to you with a new Hummingbird recipe that's bound to be a household favorite: Hummingbird Snack Cake with Brown Butter Frosting.

This one-bowl wonder combines bananas, canned pineapple, cinnamon, allspice, and pecans to create a super-moist, fruity cake that can be enjoyed at any time of day. The sponge bears resemblance to a dolled-up banana bread; when topped with an irresistible brown butter frosting, this snack cake is a unique treat that packs just the right balance of sweet and spiced. Browning the butter in the microwave saves you a pan to clean up. The butter will pop and spatter, so weigh down the parchment that covers the bowl with a plate. Bonus: The parchment also keeps the plate clean.