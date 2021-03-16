You already know and love the classic Hummingbird Cake. This layer cake, first submitted to Southern Living in 1978 by Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina, is now a wildly-popular Southern treasure. The unique recipe combines a variety of ingredients like cinnamon, pecans, bananas, and even crushed pineapple to create inimitable, moist cake layers, sandwiched with cream cheese frosting. Since 1978, we've published plenty of recipes that pay homage to this Southern favorite, from a Hummingbird Bundt Cake to Hummingbird Cupcakes. Now, we're bringing you a new personal-sized take on this longstanding Southern classic: Hummingbird Cake Whoopie Pies.

Think small for your Easter sweets. "Hummingbird cake is a long-standing Easter tradition in my family, but I wanted something that was easy to pick up," says Nashville-based stylist Katie Jacobs of her cream cheese frosting-filled whoopie pies. These miniature sweets stay true to all the original flavors that distinguish Hummingbird Cake—banana, pineapple, and pecans—but instead packages them in cute, bite-sized portions. Making individual servings also minimizes how much the host is handling guests' food.