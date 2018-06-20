Hummingbird Bundt Cake Recipe

Hummingbird Cake is a dessert that bonds Southerners across the region. When the recipe was first submitted to Southern Living back in the 1970s by Mrs. L. H. Wiggins, it was layers of soft, banana-and-pineapple spiced cake, with a healthy dose of cream cheese frosting and a sprinkling of pecan halves. Through the years, as the cake has gained popularity below the Mason-Dixon, we've adapted the recipes for all sorts of occasions (we've even got a milkshake!). Although we wish there was always time to frost a three-layer cake, sometimes time doesn't allow it. So, for these occasions, our test kitchen came up with a Bundt cake. From pineapple to cream cheese, our Hummingbird Bundt Cake has the same ingredients as the original popular layer cake but simplified by baking in a Bundt pan. It's drizzled with a thick Cream Cheese Glaze and topped with toasted pecans, so you may not even miss the original recipe.