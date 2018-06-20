Hummingbird Bundt Cake Recipe

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The Bundt cake version of this classic Southern layer cake doesn't skimp on any of the key ingredients – including a Cream Cheese Glaze.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 10 to 12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Hummingbird Cake is a dessert that bonds Southerners across the region. When the recipe was first submitted to Southern Living back in the 1970s by Mrs. L. H. Wiggins, it was layers of soft, banana-and-pineapple spiced cake, with a healthy dose of cream cheese frosting and a sprinkling of pecan halves. Through the years, as the cake has gained popularity below the Mason-Dixon, we've adapted the recipes for all sorts of occasions (we've even got a milkshake!). Although we wish there was always time to frost a three-layer cake, sometimes time doesn't allow it. So, for these occasions, our test kitchen came up with a Bundt cake. From pineapple to cream cheese, our Hummingbird Bundt Cake has the same ingredients as the original popular layer cake but simplified by baking in a Bundt pan. It's drizzled with a thick Cream Cheese Glaze and topped with toasted pecans, so you may not even miss the original recipe.

Ingredients

Cake Batter
Glaze

Directions

  • Prepare Cake Batter: Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 8 to 10 minutes or until toasted and fragrant, stirring halfway through.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together flour and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl; stir in eggs and next 4 ingredients, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Sprinkle 1 cup toasted pecans into a greased and floured 14-cup Bundt pan. Spoon batter over pecans.

  • Bake at 350°F for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack, and cool completely (about 2 hours).

  • Prepare Glaze: Process cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and 1 Tbsp. milk in a food processor until well blended. Add remaining 1 Tbsp. milk, 1 tsp. at a time, processing until smooth. Immediately pour glaze over cooled cake, and sprinkle with remaining ½ cup toasted pecans.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/21/2021