Food and Recipes Recipes Choose-Your-Own Roasted Veggie Be the first to rate & review! This mix-and-match recipe will be delicious no matter which vegetable you choose. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne Williams is a recipe tester and developer who has been working in the Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2016. Her recipes are featured in Food & Wine, Southern Living, Real Simple, Rachael Ray, Health, Cooking Light, and in various other publications and digital platforms. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Roasted green beans with crispy shallots and mushrooms; roasted Brussels sprouts with bacony almonds; roasted broccoli with cheese straw crumbles. Photo: FOOD STYLING: RUTH BLACKBURN; PROP STYLING: CHRISTINE KEELY Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Ingredients 1 ½ lb. (1-inch) broccoli florets, halved Brussels sprouts, or trimmed green beans ¼ cup olive oil 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt ½ tsp. ground black pepper Bacony Almonds 6 slices chopped thick-cut bacon ¾ cup sliced almonds Cheese Straw Crumbles 2 Tbsp. butter 1 ½ cups cheese straws 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves Crispy Shallots and Mushrooms ¼ cup olive oil 2 shallots (sliced into rings) 8 oz. sliced wild mushrooms ½ tsp. flaky sea salt Directions Place an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet on middle rack in oven; preheat oven to 425°F. Place vegetables in a large bowl; toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper until fully coated. Once oven has preheated, carefully spread vegetables evenly over hot baking sheet, using a rubber spatula and scraping remaining olive oil and seasonings from bowl over vegetables. Roast until browned and tender-crisp, 14 to 16 minutes, tossing halfway through. Transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with desired toppings, and serve. Bacony Almonds Place chopped thick-cut bacon in a large skillet over medium; cook, stirring occasionally, until rendered and crispy, about 10 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving 1 Tbsp. drippings in skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add sliced almonds, and cook, stirring often, until toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove almonds from pan; toss with cooked bacon. Cheese Straw Crumbles Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Crumble cheese straws into skillet, and cook, stirring occasionally, until toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in fresh thyme leaves. Crispy Shallots and Mushrooms Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add shallots (sliced into rings); cook, stirring, until browned and crispy, about 4 minutes. Remove shallots with a slotted spoon. Add sliced wild mushrooms to skillet; cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Stir and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and crispy, about 10 minutes. Remove mushrooms from pan; toss with shallots and flaky sea salt. Rate it Print