Choose-Your-Own Roasted Veggie 

Place an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet on middle rack in oven; preheat oven to 425°F. Place vegetables in a large bowl; toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper until fully coated. Once oven has preheated, carefully spread vegetables evenly over hot baking sheet, using a rubber spatula and scraping remaining olive oil and seasonings from bowl over vegetables. Roast until browned and tender-crisp, 14 to 16 minutes, tossing halfway through. Transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with desired toppings, and serve.

Bacony Almonds