Hot-Sauce-and-Honey-Chicken Dip Recipe

This sweet and spicy dip recipe uses a store bought rotisserie chicken and your trusty slow cooker—could it get any easier? Using the rotisserie chicken helps this recipe come together with just 20 minutes of prep time, and your slow cooker will do the rest of the work. Hot sauce and chicken are two game day staples, and this dish brings the two together to create a crowd-pleasing dip that everyone will love. When picking a pepper for your dip, keep in mind that in general the larger the pepper, the less spicy it will be. If you often find yourself in tears when chopping onions, place it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours, or the freezer for 30 minutes, until you are ready to chop it. This may alleviate some of the pain. If you are expecting a large game day crowd, we suggest that you double this recipe and grab and extra bag of chips. Once your guests have one bite, they will be coming back for more.