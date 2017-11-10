Hot Honey Recipe

If you like your food with an extra kick, this recipe is for you. Even something as sweet as honey can use a little heat, and we know plenty of Southerners who require a dose of hot sauce with every meal. Delicious drizzled over biscuits and fried chicken (and chicken-and-waffles) or whisked into a vinaigrette, this chile-infused honey will make a welcome addition to anyone's pantry. Around the holidays, it's smart to stock up on little presents to give to hostesses, neighbors, your kids' teachers, or anyone else that might stop by. When you give a food gift, you know they're going to actually use it, and giving something homemade adds the most thoughtful touch. This Hot Honey will stand out amongst the holiday bark, bourbon balls, spiced pecans, and chocolate-covered pretzels. Don't get us wrong—we'd love to receive all of those wonderful treats—but Hot Honey is unique against the lineup of usual holiday gifts, and it's especially perfect for your friend who craves a little spice. To gift, present it in a cute jar jazzed up with washi tape and wrapped with a pretty bow. This Hot Honey keeps well, too, so you can make a few batches to save up for gifting purposes and have some for yourself, too.