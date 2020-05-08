Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Creamy crab dip always steals the show.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
This creamy crab dip is coming in hot. Artichokes, cream cheese, Old Bay seasoning, a hit of lemon, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese combine to create an appetizer that hits all the right notes. The process is easy: All you need to do is melt the cream cheese, stir in the rest of the ingredients, and sprinkle the top with the remaining Parmesan before popping the baking dish into the oven. Just make sure to set the timer because this Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip will be bubbling to perfection in a flash. For the best-tasting dip, look for freshly picked unpasteurized crabmeat at your local seafood counter. Your second-best option is frozen fresh crabmeat. Avoid the canned kind; it is pasteurized to have a longer shelf life and doesn't have as much flavor or aroma as the fresh stuff. Serve with crackers or Belgian endive leaves.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 1-quart gratin baking dish with cooking spray. Microwave cream cheese in a large microwavable bowl on HIGH until very soft, about 20 seconds. Stir in mayonnaise, scallions, Old Bay, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce (if desired), and lemon zest until well blended. Gently fold in lemon juice, artichokes, crabmeat, mozzarella, and ⅔ cup of the Parmesan. Spread mixture evenly in prepared baking dish; sprinkle with remaining Parmesan (about 1 ½ tablespoons).

  • Bake until dip is hot throughout and bubbly around edges, about 25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Serve with crackers and endive leaves.

