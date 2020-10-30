Hot Chocolate Spoons
Nothing soothes a cold winter day quite like hot chocolate. While we’ll always be a fan of a tasty Homemade Hot Chocolate Mix, the decadent experience of dipping a Hot Chocolate Spoon into a cup of warm milk is in a league of its own. Melted chocolate and festive toppings turn your average hot cocoa into a gift-worthy treat. Just add a cellophane bag and ribbon, and you’ve got a DIY present the neighbors will talk about until next year.
These chocolate spoons are easy enough to make with your kids too. They may have to practice their patience skills while waiting for the chocolate to cool before adding toppings, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a marshmallow or two disappears in the meantime.
If you can't find a silicone ice tray, try a plastic 2-ounce condiment cup instead. You may need to wedge the side of the cup with a small spatula to loosen the edges before pushing out the hardened chocolate, but it will work just fine.
To serve: Stir 1 Hot Chocolate Spoon into 1 cup very hot milk of choice, until hot chocolate spoon is completely melted.