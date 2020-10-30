Hot Chocolate Spoons

By Jasmine Smith

Nothing soothes a cold winter day quite like hot chocolate. While we’ll always be a fan of a tasty Homemade Hot Chocolate Mix, the decadent experience of dipping a Hot Chocolate Spoon into a cup of warm milk is in a league of its own. Melted chocolate and festive toppings turn your average hot cocoa into a gift-worthy treat. Just add a cellophane bag and ribbon, and you’ve got a DIY present the neighbors will talk about until next year.

These chocolate spoons are easy enough to make with your kids too. They may have to practice their patience skills while waiting for the chocolate to cool before adding toppings, so we wouldn’t be surprised if a marshmallow or two disappears in the meantime.

If you can't find a silicone ice tray, try a plastic 2-ounce condiment cup instead. You may need to wedge the side of the cup with a small spatula to loosen the edges before pushing out the hardened chocolate, but it will work just fine.

  • Place semisweet chocolate and bittersweet chocolate in a microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Stir well, and repeat for 30-second intervals until chocolate is completely melted and smooth, about 4 more times. (Note: If only a few lumps remain in the melted chocolate, microwave 15 seconds.) Stir vanilla into chocolate mixture until combined. Immediately spoon chocolate mixture evenly (about 1 1/2 tablespoons) into a 12- to 15-compartment silicone ice cube tray.  

  • Let chocolate cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with desired toppings, and insert a plastic spoon into center of each compartment. Freeze until chocolate hardens and is completely set, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from silicone ice tray.

To serve: Stir 1 Hot Chocolate Spoon into 1 cup very hot milk of choice, until hot chocolate spoon is completely melted.

