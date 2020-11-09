Hot Chocolate Brownies

Your favorite winter drink is now a delicious brownie.

By Sarah Epperson

active:
45 mins
stand:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 50 mins
Yield:
1 dozen
Get ready to meet the all-out, indulgent holiday dessert of your dreams. We’ve combined two homemade holiday favorites—brownies and hot chocolate—in one show-stopping treat for your holiday table. For a whimsical touch, these Hot Chocolate Brownies are topped with a layer of homemade marshmallow (trust us: it’s not as intimidating as it sounds). Once your family gets a taste of these special bars, they’ll be requesting them for years to come.

This recipe truly is a dynamic duo: Gooey, chocolatey brownies crowned by a thick layer of melt-in-your-mouth marshmallow fluff. Baking these multi-layered brownies can be a bit of a process, so we’ve got a few tricks to help you along the way. For the best results, try to make the marshmallows on a dry (not rainy) day and use a candy thermometer. In a pinch, you can save time by substituting a boxed brownie mix.

After all that work, it’s time to plate and present your stunning Hot Chocolate Brownies. Dust the brownies with a mixture of powdered sugar and cocoa; to get nicer slices, clean your knife after each cut. Serve with a mug of hot chocolate and get ready for the crowd to sing your praises.

Brownies
Marshmallow Topping
Additional Ingredients

  • Prepare the Brownies: Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with baking spray. Line with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 sides.

  • Microwave butter and 1 ½ cups of the chocolate chips in a large microwavable bowl on HIGH until melted and smooth, about 90 seconds, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Stir in granulated sugar and vanilla until smooth. Stir in eggs until smooth. Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl, and stir into chocolate mixture until just combined. Stir in remaining ½ cup chocolate chips. Spread mixture evenly in prepared baking pan. Bake in preheated oven until just set, 26 to 28 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the Marshmallow Topping: Place ⅓ cup of the cold water in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, and sprinkle with gelatin. Stir together granulated sugar, corn syrup, salt, and remaining ⅓ cup cold water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until a candy thermometer registers 240°F, 9 to 12 minutes (reduce heat if needed to prevent boiling over).

  • Gradually add hot sugar mixture to gelatin mixture in stand mixer bowl. Beat on medium-low speed, gradually increasing mixer speed to high, until bottom of bowl is slightly warm and mixture is very thick, 6 to 7 minutes. Stir in vanilla.

  • Working quickly, spread Marshmallow Topping over cooled Brownies; smooth with an offset spatula lightly coated with cooking spray. Stir together powdered sugar and cocoa in a small bowl. Using a fine mesh strainer, lightly dust Marshmallow Topping with powdered sugar mixture.

  • Let stand, uncovered, in a cool, dry place until set and dried, at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours. Slice using a knife dusted with powdered sugar after each cut. 

