Get ready to meet the all-out, indulgent holiday dessert of your dreams. We’ve combined two homemade holiday favorites—brownies and hot chocolate—in one show-stopping treat for your holiday table. For a whimsical touch, these Hot Chocolate Brownies are topped with a layer of homemade marshmallow (trust us: it’s not as intimidating as it sounds). Once your family gets a taste of these special bars, they’ll be requesting them for years to come.

This recipe truly is a dynamic duo: Gooey, chocolatey brownies crowned by a thick layer of melt-in-your-mouth marshmallow fluff. Baking these multi-layered brownies can be a bit of a process, so we’ve got a few tricks to help you along the way. For the best results, try to make the marshmallows on a dry (not rainy) day and use a candy thermometer. In a pinch, you can save time by substituting a boxed brownie mix.